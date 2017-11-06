Cargill fined $10m for misreporting swaps sales

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Cargill, the agricultural commodities powerhouse, is among a handful of commercial companies registered as a swap dealer, a designation typically held by Wall Street banks.

A financial regulator on Monday fined Cargill’s swap dealer business $10m for misreporting the value of the complex swaps it sold to counterparties such as grain handlers and food processors.

Employees inside Cargill raised concerns at the “highest level within Cargill’s swap business”, including with business and compliance managers there, that its method for pricing swaps it sold masked their actual value, according to a legal order setting out settlement terms.

Cargill persisted in the practice until at least June 2016, when it learnt it was under investigation by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the order said.

The enforcement action sheds light on the new legal ground created by the Dodd-Frank financial reform law of 2010, which for the first time required swap dealers to register with the regulators. Registration subjected them to new standards for business conduct and reporting of transactions.

The CFTC’s rule required any party dealing more than $8bn per year in swap derivatives to register as a swap dealer, sweeping up some of the biggest commodities trading companies. Cargill, based in Minnesota, registered its risk management subsidiary in February 2013.

The CFTC’s rules also set forth standards for calculating the value of swaps, which are derivatives in which two parties exchange payments based on the underlying value of a market. At Cargill, most swaps were sold in agriculture, energy and metals products, said people familiar with the company.

The CFTC order reported a debate took place inside Cargill about how to offer the “mid-market mark,” or value, of its complex swaps in advance of its registration as a swap dealer. After the CFTC finalised its rules, Cargill employees identified the mark requirements as meaning that the company would have to show customers its “mark-up,” or profit, on swap trades.

The requirements were the “number-one concern about Cargill’s impending registration as a swap dealer,” according to a senior Cargill executive cited in the order. An executive’s email cited in the order said providing a mid-market price was “concerning”, identifying the “impact it could have on earnings”.

Cargill in the end decided to show marks that “concealed 90 per cent of Cargill’s expected revenue,” from the swap, which “failed to reveal all of Cargill’s mark-up”, the CFTC said.

James McDonald, CFTC enforcement director, said: “As the order finds, Cargill provided its counterparties and SDR inaccurate information about its swaps, and did so because of a concern that disclosing its full mark-up — as it was required to do — could reduce its revenue.”

Cargill, which neither admitted nor denied the findings, said it has changed customer reporting for products provided by its swap dealer and enhanced internal controls and employee training programmes.

The company “is a strong advocate for open, competitive and efficient swap markets,” it said. “Cargill takes its legal obligations and market integrity seriously and makes every effort to ensure compliance with all laws and regulations relevant to its businesses.”