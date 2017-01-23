Trade pact exit opens door to China, Africa’s democratic aspirations and the man trying to kill dark matter

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Goodbye, Trans-Pacific Partnership and hello, trade protectionism. The new US president signed three executive orders on Monday and many fear unintended consequences. Most significantly, Donald Trump withdrew the US from the TPP, potentially opening the door to China to fill the gap in a region that is home to many of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Separately, the White House pledged to protect its interests in the South China Sea, but refused to say whether it would attempt to block China from accessing islands in the disputed area. “This approach risks armed conflict,” one American policy expert said. Mr Trump also reinstated an executive order barring US foreign aid from going to any NGO that provides abortion servicies — dubbed the global gag rule, — put a federal hiring freeze into effect and said he wanted to renegotiate Nafta. (FT, Guardian, Vox, NYT)

In the news

AIIB gets 25 new members A wave of African, European and South American countries is set to join the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank this year, reinforcing Beijing’s determination to push a global agenda even as US President Donald Trump rails against the ills of economic globalisation. The AIIB is keeping its door open to the US, which criticised the UK’s “constant accommodation” of China when London announced in 2015 that it would join. (FT)

Theresa May plans China visit The British PM intends to visit Beijing as the UK seeks to take advantage of what is expected to be a chilling of US-China trade relations under the Trump administration. The news comes as Mrs May prepares to hold talks with Mr Trump in Washington this week. Meanwhile, Mrs May’s government has released its long-awaited industrial strategy discussion paper, which signals a shift from a decade of policy — here’s a deep analysis. (FT)

Going hard — and soft — on Russia US counter-intelligence agents have reportedly investigated communications that Mr Trump’s national security adviser — Michael Flynn — had with Russian officials, in the latest news on probes into the president and his team’s links to Moscow. But across the Atlantic, France’s presidential frontrunner, François Fillon, has urged Germany’s Angela Merkel to soften her position towards Russia and harden her policies on migration, during a visit to Berlin. (NYT, FT)

Behind schedule Marissa Mayer says the “future looks bright” even though two vast hacks mean Verizon’s $4.8bn acquisition of Yahoo’s core business will now be delayed until the second quarter. (FT)

Cashing in Executives at some of the biggest Wall Street banks have sold nearly $100m worth of stock since the presidential election, more than in that same period in any year over the past decade. At Morgan Stanley, for instance, chief executive James Gorman sold shares three days after the presidential election, the first time he has done so in six years. (WSJ)

Sorry, I was born that way A new study has challenged a common belief that people are passive or helpless consumers of media. It turns out genes play an unexpectedly big role in determining how young people use the internet and social media. (FT)

It's a big day for

Brexit The UK Supreme Court is set to issue its ruling on the Article 50 case, the legal challenge to aspects of the UK’s vote to leave the EU. Then, Theresa May will be ready to publish the key piece of legislation that will set Britain on the road to Brexit by the end of this week, according to government sources. (FT, Independent)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s WeekAhead.

Food for thought

I’m not a businessman; I’m a business, man Should Apple and Spotify be worried? Jay Z bought Tidal for $56m but the streaming service has struggled since its star-studded launch. He just sold a stake to Sprint for about $200m, valuing the company at $600m. Or, maybe they should worry about Pandora: here in-depth read on the music service that dominates the US online radio market and how it is about to enter the bruisingly competitive on-demand subscription market dominated by Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon. (FT, Billboard)

Truth, lies and Trump “The man from the BBC was laughing as he reported the White House’s false claims about the size of the crowd at Donald Trump’s inauguration,” writes the FT’s Gideon Rachman. “He should have been crying. What we are witnessing is the destruction of the credibility of the American government.” (FT)

Democracy’s African fight He may have managed to take some luxury cars and millions of dollars with him but ever since Gambia’s Yahya Jammeh, an African dictator from central casting, agreed to step down after losing elections in December, the sliver of a nation has become a symbol of Africa’s democratic aspirations. To say democracy is thriving in a continent long associated with dictators and autocracy is a bold statement but African democrats are putting up a fight. (WaPo, FT)

Japan’s burgeoning sleep industry In the country where death by overwork and working yourself to exhaustion are commonplace, scientists are discovering more about the benefits of sleep. A growing number of sleep “parlours”, hotels and massage specialists are offering a place to nod off over the lunch hour. (FT, NAR)

Sleepless in Safeway In the 1970s, the Safeway grocery store in San Francisco’s gleaming Marina neighbourhood, known as the Social Safeway, was a cornerstone of the pre-Tinder dating scene. Now, as with so many parking lots across the US, it is where Uber drivers gather to sleep before another long day of driving. But should Uber be held responsible for the punishing schedules? (Bloomberg)

The man trying to kill dark matter For 80 years, scientists have puzzled over the way galaxies and other cosmic clusters appear to gravitate toward something they cannot see. At the end of 2016, a series of developments revived a long-disfavoured argument that this so-called dark matter doesn’t exist after all. Meet the physicist who is attempting to explain away dark matter. (QuantaMagazine)

Video of the day

Assessing May’s industrial plan UK prime minister Theresa May has outlined an industrial strategy aimed at boosting some of the country's leading sectors. The FT's Robert Armstrong and Sarah Gordon discuss the key elements of her plan and how effective it is likely to be. (FT)