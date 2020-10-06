Most pairs reached 3NT easily, but few made eleven tricks which, at Duplicate Pairs scoring, should be declarer’s target. Can you avoid the two modest traps and bring in the maximum number of tricks?

Bidding North East South West — — — 1H 2C NB 3NT

South reasoned that game should be on and, with a fit in partner’s minor suit, 3NT was the most likely spot. West led K♥, and South should plan for as many tricks as possible.

Holding 26pts, South should place West with most, if not all, of the remaining values. If declarer can lose just A♦ and one major-suit king, eleven tricks should be possible. The first snare to sidestep is at trick 1. Normally, holding ♥AJ9, you would duck, freezing the suit. Here, it is so unlikely that East will gain the lead that you should win. Ducking would allow West to switch to K♠, establishing a second major-suit trick before A♦ is dislodged. Having won A♥, declarer ignores clubs and turns his attention to diamonds. Because West is marked with A♦, the suit should be played through West, and not relied upon to divide 3-3. At trick 2, 6♦ is led, West ducks; K♦ wins. South returns to hand with K♣, and leads 7♦. Now, West must play A♦ and dummy plays low. This allows South to score three diamond tricks. This is a key reason why the clubs should not be cashed first.

