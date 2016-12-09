Aleppo defeat unlikely to signal end of conflict

As Bashar al-Assad’s forces close in on the last districts of the rebel stronghold in eastern Aleppo, the Syrian president is on the verge of winning the symbolically important battle — and with it, his supporters say, the civil war.

The east of Aleppo, Syria’s second city, was the rebels’ last big urban stronghold and is seen as crucial to the outcome of Syria’s five-year-old war. Its loss would largely relegate the rebels to a rural insurgency. But after five years of bloodshed, no victory in Syria is ever really decisive.

“Whoever wins Aleppo wins the war in Syria — for the short term. But over the long term, who knows? Everything is possible in Syria,” says Rami Abdelrahman, head of the UK-based monitoring group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Syria’s war began as a protest movement against four decades of Assad family rule, but devolved into a murky, multi-sided civil war. Today, its geography of control has been so drastically changed by local insurgencies and foreign interventions it is hard to imagine Syria ever returning to the centralised state it was in 2011.

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians have died, entire city districts have been razed by bombardment, and more than half the country’s population have fled their homes. Estimates for the financial toll of the war range from $180bn to $275bn, under the assumption the fighting stops this year — which it will not.

© AFP

Syria is now a kaleidoscope of fiefdoms. The jihadist group Isis still holds swathes of eastern Syria, as does a powerful Kurdish militia in the north-east. Even the badly bruised rebels, with tens of thousands of fighters, still cling to an archipelago of territory across the country.

“It’s the ‘Swiss cheese theory’ — Syria becomes a piece of Swiss cheese with lots of holes,” argues one opposition figure, who asked not to be named. “Some areas will be the product of regional agreements or mutual understandings that are not up to the regime. Regime sovereignty is never going to come back.”

With the help of his powerful backers — Russia, Iran and regional Shia militias such as Lebanon’s Hizbollah — Mr Assad has basically won back control of what some observers cynically call “useful Syria”. That is, the central cities and major population centre that stretch from Syria’s north, along the Mediterranean coast and Lebanese border, and into the capital of Damascus.

Weak rebel pockets remain even along the Lebanese border and near the capital. Meanwhile the jihadi-dominated mountainous northwestern Idlib province — useful terrain for an insurgency that is conveniently on the border of major opposition backer Turkey — could fuel resistance near “useful Syria” for months or years to come.

The north-east is home not only to a Kurdish enclave but Turkish forces that have intervened with the rebels in Operation “Euphrates Shield,” which aims to push back Isis but also to prevent Syrian Kurdish forces from entrenching themselves along Turkey’s border alongside its own restive southeastern Kurdish areas.

“Euphrates Shield is going to be a Turkish investment zone,” said the opposition figure. “They are going to be there for years to come.”

In the south, some opposition supporters believe that the rebel alliance known as the “Southern Front” is a useful buffer for neighbouring Israel and Jordan against Iranian-backed Hizbollah or Isis, meaning the regime may allow the south a limited form of self-rule.

Many regime observers say that Mr Assad will settle for such local deals in other areas too, arguing that a fixation on diminished regime control misses the point. “The regime doesn’t care about that — just as long as they can say that it’s still a part of Syria,” one regional diplomat said.

Diehard regime supporters emboldened by recent wins, however, insist that taking Idlib and all other pockets is just a matter of time. Some opposition supporters fear the regime will justify a more brutal war against them by claiming all that is left are Islamist-dominated areas.

“What happened with Aleppo is that now there is a separation between the Syrian crisis and the Syrian war,” says Nasir Qandil, a Lebanese politician close to the Syrian regime. “It is not a crisis any more, because the last rebels who are not Isis or [al-Qaeda affiliate] Jabhat al-Nusra were defeated in Aleppo.”

But other rivals scoff at this reading, arguing there are too many fronts for Mr Assad to ever be able to dominate them all. Just as Assad forces pushed into the last quarter of rebel territory in Aleppo, Isis on Friday launched a rapid offensive to regain the ancient city of Palmyra, wrested back from the jihadi forces earlier this year.

“Syria will be a case of balancing catastrophes . . . In a practical sense, the country is already divided,” says Nawaf al-Xelil, a former official in the Kurdish-ruled north-east who heads the Centre for Kurdish Studies.

Meanwhile, rebels are hoping that Mr Assad’s advances may not last once his powerful foreign backers begin to draw down their forces. “We might lose the land, but look who we lost it to . . . Russia and Iran, not the opposing side in the country,” says Osama Abuzeid, a member of the Homs Revolutionary Council. Homs, once known as the epicentre of the armed revolt, is now completely under regime control, with most rebel-held districts still completely ravaged and empty.

“They [Russia and Iran] can take back territory for the regime but they cannot act as its police force, they cannot be their security services, their administrative services,” he said. “They cannot be their government.”