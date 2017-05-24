Aston Martin results pave way to potential listing

British carmaker Aston Martin reported its second successive quarter of profits for the first time in a decade as the company paved the way for a potential stock market listing.

The group, famous for making cars for James Bond, reported £5.9m of pre-tax profit for the first three months of the year, up from a loss of £29.7m a year earlier, because of strong sales of its new flagship model, the DB11.

The positive results should improve the company’s prospects for listing, which could happen as early as next year.

The first quarter figures follow a £10m profit in the final three months of 2016.

Sales in the first quarter rose 75 per cent to 1,203 cars, while revenues more than doubled from £92.6m to £188.3m.

As a result, it expects full-year adjusted earnings to reach £170m or more, up from previous expectations of £160-£165m.

Full-year revenues will be above £800m, at the upper end of previous guidance of £785-£815m.

Annual car sales will rise more than 30 per cent compared with the 3,687 sold in 2016, it added.

Sales have been driven by the DB11, the £155,000 replacement for the DB9 that went on sale

Aston, which is part-owned by Italian group Investindustrial, completed a £550m refinancing during the three months, which will save the company more than £10m a year in interest payments.

“The refinancing was the final piece of the jigsaw in the turnround process,” said Mark Wilson, chief financial officer.

Last year the company reported an annual pre-tax loss of £162.8m, partly because of a £55m currency loss due to its hedging positions being affected by the fall in the pound following Britain’s vote to leave the EU.

In the opening months of 2017, the weak pound helped the company as it exports most of its vehicles, in spite of buying many of its components, including its Daimler engines, in euros.

About a third of its sales are to US dollar-denominated countries.

Aston’s improved performance comes after years of losses, and the business has been turned round under the leadership of former-Nissan executive Andy Palmer.

The group will revamp its entire line up of sports cars and move into the Sport Utility Vehicle segment with the DBX, as well as diversifying into branding and design partnership in other luxury segments, such as speedboats, luxury apartments and clothing lines.

It has also expanded its manufacturing base, opening a facility in Wales to make larger vehicles.

Additionally, Aston grew market share in the UK and China, two of its biggest markets.