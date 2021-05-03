This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Demand and supply/production

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

UK pubs caught on the hop after drinkers roll through the barrels

Calculate the approximate number of pubs which have the required amount of outdoor space to be able to reopen

Construct a supply and demand diagram to show the impact of easing lockdown restrictions on the market for kegs of beer

Assess the benefits to a business such as Budweiser of focusing production on premium products

Brewers should invest in expanding their production capacity in order to fully meet customer demand. To what extent do you agree with this statement?

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy