Merryn Somerset Webb, the FT columnist, will be taking questions from investor readers at the FT Weekend Festival.

To be held online for the first time, her virtual session “The Markets and Your Money” will be broadcast live on Saturday September 5 at 12.40pm UK time.

Readers are welcome to submit questions on investment-related themes by commenting below this article online, or emailing the FT Money reader inbox via money@ft.com.

Merryn’s recent columns have explored the rise of the retail investor during the pandemic, the challenges for income investors as dividends dry up and the likelihood of a V-shaped recovery.

She is happy to take questions about Brexit, predictions for the autumn Budget and the potential for a “wealth tax”.

Tickets to the three-day online FT Weekend Festival cost £45 (or £35 for FT subscribers). To buy tickets and view the whole programme, please visit FTWeekend.live.ft.com.