North Korea’s latest nuclear test has caused alarm and condemnation not just in Washington and Seoul — but also in Tokyo, Beijing and Moscow. The new device tested by Pyongyang is its most powerful yet. The North Koreans’ claim that it is a hydrogen bomb could be accurate. This test also comes just a week after the Kim Jong Un regime fired a ballistic missile over Japan. The escalations and provocations from Pyongyang are now coming thick and fast.

But shared global anxiety is still unlikely to lead to a truly unified international approach. On the contrary, it may even widen divisions between the Americans, who want to increase the coercive pressure on Pyongyang, and the Chinese and South Koreans who favour talks with North Korea.

Although the US and South Korea are military allies, it is increasingly evident that the Trump administration and the government led by Moon Jae-in have very different instincts about how to deal with the North Korean threat. This division was revealed by Donald Trump’s latest tweet on the crisis: “South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!”

The clear implication of the president’s tweet is that the “one thing” that will work is military force. This is consistent with Mr Trump’s previous threat of “fire and fury” aimed at the Kim Jong Un regime. But the more the US president threatens military action, without acting, the more he risks sounding as if he is bluffing. The Americans know that any attack on North Korea could spark devastating retaliation against South Korea, and against US military bases in the region.

In practical terms, the Chinese government fears the dangers and consequences of a disorderly collapse in North Korea

There are, of course, other forms of coercion that could be tried. The US and others have suggested in the past that a Chinese embargo on oil exports could swiftly bring North Korea to its knees. China’s statement in response to the latest nuclear test was stronger in tone than usual. Reports that the earthquake caused by the test was felt in China — combined with the fact that Xi Jinping, China’s president, is currently hosting an important international summit — gives Beijing plenty of reason for anger and alarm.

But it seems unlikely that China’s fundamental calculations will have changed. And these still suggest that, for a mixture of prudential and strategic reasons, Beijing will try to avoid actions that could cause the North Korean regime to fall. In practical terms, the Chinese government fears the dangers and consequences of a disorderly collapse in North Korea, which could include unmanageable flows of refugees, as well as a war on China’s borders. Even if those threats could be contained, China would not want to see a reunified Korean peninsula if the new Korea remained a close ally of the US.

Yet while the major international actors remain frustrated and impotent, the North Korean threat continues to mount. After years of rumbling away in the background, North Korea has pushed its way to the very front of the international agenda. Some sort of final crisis may now be in the offing. But even the main actors in this drama cannot yet know whether that crisis will lead to negotiations or war.

