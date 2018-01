Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Chinese regulators have reprimanded a string of foreign corporations, including Qantas, Zara and Marriott, for labelling Tibet and Taiwan as independent countries. Jyotsna Singh discusses Beijing’s action and the ire it stirred among Chinese consumers towards the multinationals with the FT's Emily Feng and Edward White. Music by David Sappa

