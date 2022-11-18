The world’s largest cryptocurrency fund has become embroiled in the turmoil swirling around the troubled sector, Jeremy Hunt announces a £55bn fiscal squeeze as UK economic outlook darkens, and negotiators at the COP27 UN climate conference in Egypt burned the midnight oil to eke out an agreement before the conference closes today.

Mentioned in this podcast:

World’s largest crypto fund swept into FTX storm

COP27 enters frenetic final stretch

COP27: The loss and damage debate is intensifying

Jeremy Hunt unveils £55bn fiscal squeeze as UK economic outlook darkens

Bad Blood © 2015 Apollo A-1 LLC

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s globa l head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com