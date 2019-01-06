Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

As Syria starts to rebuild some of its devastated cities, neighbouring Lebanon is hoping to turn itself into a logistics hub for reconstruction, financed in part by China. Chloe Cornish, the FT’s Middle East correspondent, tells Andrew England about why the port of Tripoli is key to these hopes.





Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Andrew England, Middle East editor and Chloe Cornish, Middle East correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon