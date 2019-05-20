War loans historically funded governments in crises. The UK parliament this month declared a climate emergency. The government should react by issuing “green bonds”, reckon large asset managers, led by Columbia Threadneedle.

A letter sent to the UK’s Debt Management Office set out the case for issuing debt specifically to finance climate-saving projects. The DMO has so far hesitated. It should not do so for long.

Green bonds attract much derision. What is green spending? Money is fungible, easily switched from waste recycling to dirty coal-fired power stations or noisy airports. Bureaucracy raises borrowing costs. The suspicion is that investors buy green bonds to feel good — and politicians issue them for the same reason. Europe’s green sovereign bond pioneer is Poland. The country has a poor reputation for pollution.

For once, the cynics might be wrong. Bicycle-friendly and flood-alert Netherlands on Tuesday hopes to raise up to €6bn via a green bond, becoming the first triple A-rated government issuer. Its promises of independent certification and regular reporting on the use of proceeds will help boost the credibility of green bonds.

One fear has failed to materialise so far. Green bonds need not raise financing costs. If markets were illiquid, green bonds would logically trade at a discount to “brown” peers, implying higher interest rates. The experience of France, Belgium and Ireland suggest that is not the case. Their green bonds trade on similar yields, says Rabobank.

Relative borrowing costs would have to fall, however, to persuade cash-strapped governments globally to switch spending to the environment. Enthusiasts claim such effects in corporate green bond markets. It could happen in government debt markets if sufficient investors reallocated funds.

UK involvement would help deepen markets. One problem is the UK Treasury’s objection to “hypothecation”, allocating sources of revenue to specific purposes, such as health spending. But war loans prove there are exceptions.