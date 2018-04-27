Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

The historic meeting on Friday between North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in took place in the neutral zone of Panmunjom, the site of the armistice that ended large-scale fighting in the Korean war in 1953. The summit was billed as a start to a formal end of the conflict.

© AP

Mr Kim walks towards Mr Moon, crossing the world’s most heavily armed border for talks with the South Korean president on Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme

© AP

The historic handshake across the military demarcation line

© Reuters

North and South Korean leaders hand in hand on Friday. Mr Kim and Mr Moon reaffirmed their commitment to ‘complete denuclearisation’ but failed to announce any concrete steps to dismantle Pyongyang’s nuclear programme

© Jorge Silva/Reuters

Buddhist monks and nuns at a prayer service on Friday to mark the summit

© AP

Talks under way at the Peace House in Panmunjom. The building was originally constructed in 1980 to facilitate non-military meetings between South and North Korea and was spruced up ahead of the April summit

© AP

The two leaders pose for a photo inside the Peace House

© AFP/Getty

North Korean bodyguards jog next to the car carrying Mr Kim as he returns to the North for a lunch break after a morning session at the summit

© EPA

Planting a commemorative tree. The two leaders strolled around the demilitarised zone together and talked privately before announcing the joint agreement

© EPA

Sharing a joke ahead of the summit

© EPA

Mr Kim and Mr Moon agreed to end ‘hostile activities’

© Reuters

North Korean security officers check over a desk used by Mr Kim to sign a guestbook in Panmunjom

© AFP/Getty

Mr Moon stands by while Mr Kim signs his name

© Reuters

The leaders sign agreements during the summit

© Reuters

‘An end to war’. Mr Moon and Mr Kim after signing the agreements

© Jean Chung/Bloomberg

Television screens at a market in the South Korean capital Seoul show news of the summit