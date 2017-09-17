BAE boost as Qatar looks to buy 24 Typhoon fighter jets

Qatar said on Sunday it would buy 24 European Typhoon aircraft from Britain, bringing a much-needed boost to BAE Systems after a worrying lack of new orders for the fighter jet.

The announcement, made on a trip to the Gulf state by defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon, gave no details about the timetable for the order.

The British government said it had signed a statement of intent with Qatar following a number of years of negotiations.

The move comes at a time when Qatar is under an economic blockade after it was accused by four Gulf Arab rivals of sponsoring terrorism. “This will be the first major defence contract with Qatar, one of the UK’s strategic partners,” Sir Michael said.

“This is an important moment in our defence relationship and the basis for even closer defence co-operation between our two countries.”

The Typhoon deal marks a ramping up of Qatar's military spending. Just days after Saudi Arabia led the trade and travel embargo on the major gas producer, Qatar agreed to spend $12bn on F-15 fighter jets. The US has close military and intelligence ties to the Gulf state, which hosts Washington’s regional military headquarters.

Last year, Qatar signed a $7.5bn deal to purchase 24 Dassault Rafale fighters from France, another close ally.

The Typhoon is built by a consortium involving BAE, Airbus and Finmeccanica, but has struggled to win new orders in the face of competition from low-cost rivals such as Rafale.

The Typhoon has an estimated unit price of £70-90m.

BAE said it has aircraft on order for the Royal Air Force, the Royal Saudi Air Force, the Royal Air Force of Oman and the Kuwait Air Force, which will see the Typhoon in production into 2019.

In July, Austria announced it was phasing out its fleet of Typhoon jets because of growing costs and would seek cheaper alternatives.

BAE has been trying to tie down the Saudi government to a new order of 48 Typhoons for some time, but discussions have failed to reach a conclusion. The defence contractor has been forced to cut hundreds of jobs in order to slow the fighter’s production.

The Ministry of Defence said the jet had “long-term potential to be at the forefront of air power for many years”, and added that the proposed deal with Qatar “demonstrates continued confidence in Typhoon and British manufacturing”.

The purchase will also strengthen Britain’s relationship with Qatar, benefit Qatar's military capability “and increase security co-operation and interoperability between the UK and Qatar and other GCC [Gulf Co-operation Council] Typhoon partners,” the MoD said.

BAE welcomed the statement of intent and said discussions were “ongoing”.

Additional reporting by Simeon Kerr in Dubai.