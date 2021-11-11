© Brigitte Niedermair

Bottega Veneta wool and feather jacket, £17,000, and matching trousers, £14,400. Giuseppe Zanotti suede sandals, £563. Schiaparelli leather belt, £2,320. Shaun Leane silver coil earring, pair created for the Alexander McQueen AW00 show, POA. Tiffany & Co sterling-silver Elsa Peretti Bone cuff, £1,325

Schiaparelli wool coat with brass and enamel details, £6,550, leather and brass shoes, £600, and brass Mouth brooch, £475. Alberta Ferretti velvet hat, £420. Falke tights, £16. Feather collar, stylist’s own

Louis Vuitton silk and polyamide dress, £2,210. Koché feather harness (seen on shoulders), POA. Schiaparelli leather shoes, £600. Sportmax metal Felix necklace (seen on arm), £210

Lanvin feather bolero, £5,582, matching skirt, POA, and silk and technical-fabric Rosenquist cape bustier, £5,156. Shaun Leane silver and feather Fan earring, pair created for Alexander McQueen SS03 show, POA. Schiaparelli brass, shell and pearl necklace, £2,200, brass and pearl bracelet, POA, and brass Zodiac Cancer and Virgo rings, £300

Loewe wool and silk jacket, £2,100, and viscose skirt, £1,300. Undercover leather and PVC shoes, £750. Metal and cardboard glasses, loaned from La Compagnie du Costume. Sportmax metal Felix necklace, £210. Ilaria Icardi gold and bloodstone ring, £2,400

Dior cashmere/wool cape, £3,700, silk/wool trousers, £1,700, and leather shoes, £940. Schiaparelli brass Ear pendant necklace, £1,720, and brass Zodiac Cancer rings, £300 each

Models, Clémentine Balcaen at Girl Mgmt and Sonya Kova at Sport Models. Casting, Julia Lange. Hair, Peter Gray at Home Agency. Make-up, Stéphane Marais at Hortense Bernardin. Manicure, Anaïs Cordevant at Agence Saint Germain. Set design, Lilly Marthe Ebener at SO Represent. Set designer’s assistant and hand model, Marie Vernier Lopin. Photographer’s assistants, Corinna Schulte and Katrin Backes. Stylist’s assistants, Marie Poulmarch, Tine Kozjak and Aylin Bayhan. Make-up artist’s assistant, Céline Planchenault. Production, Brachfeld