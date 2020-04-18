Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Dominic Raab, standing in for Boris Johnson while the prime minister recovers from Covid-19, announced this week another three weeks of social distancing. What can Britain learn from other European countries as they begin tentatively to ease their lockdowns? Plus, we discuss the government’s hardline stance on an extension to the transition period to leave the EU, and what Brussels thinks of it. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Robert Shrimsley, Laura Hughes and Ben Hall. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Breen Turner.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.