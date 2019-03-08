FT Guides

Twenty years of Isas

How the tax-friendly savings vehicle transformed the UK’s investment landscape


Isas: Who wants to be an millionaire?

Popular tax-free savings accounts have produced handsome returns for investors

Forget the backdrop, now really is a good time to invest

Be wary of US equities — but China and the UK offer more potential

Time to top up your ‘Isa, Isa baby’

Tax advantages of investing in a stocks and shares Isa are worth singing about

Inheritance tax Isas — a recipe for disaster?

Patisserie Valerie scandal and fears over future of business property relief weigh on returns

Rates start to rise on cash Isas

Competition intensifies between banks and building societies and challenger banks

Stay on track with your Isa saving

Aim to make progress, not for perfection

Gig economy workers can flex their Isa strategy

Top up your savings during the good times to help you cope with late payments

What’s the best way to save for children?

Is it through a junior Isa? And if so, which one would you recommend?

Isas have triumphed across the generations

I love tax-free saving so much, I suggested naming my first granddaughter ‘Isa’

Listen: Isa special: Everything you need to know about Individual Savings Accounts

New research says it's possible for younger investors to build up a million pound Isa portfolio - and in this week's podcast Claer Barrett and guests tell listeners how to do it.

Give your child a £50,000 head start with a Junior Isa

The sooner parents or grandparents start saving the better

Is Lifetime Isa the right tool for pension savers and homebuyers?

More than 190,000 accounts have been opened, with bonuses of £170m