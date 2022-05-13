© Jeremy Everett

Dior silicone bustier, £1,700, and silicone D-Jungle Pop skirt, £2,900. Versace leather platform sneakers, £850

Emporio Armani embroidered macro-sequin top, £1,550. Paco Rabanne jacquard knit skirt, £440, and matching trousers, £670. Acne Studios leather and wood shoes, POA

Chanel ribbed jersey swimsuit, £660. Nodaleto leather lace-up boots, £610. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello brass and quartz bracelet (worn as necklace), POA, and brass and glass Bo Cabochon Octogone earrings, POA

Chloé recycled cashmere crewneck, £1,147, recycled cashmere knit skirt, £1,606, and recycled cashmere hand-knitted blanket, £4,223. CDLM silk/velvet deadstock-polycotton rose garlands, £573 each

Loewe silk and resin-bust dress, £5,500. Missoni viscose/cupro raschel bikini top, £330

Ulla Johnson silk/cotton Delaney bralette, £275. Proenza Schouler fringed viscose knit bike shorts, £885. Acne Studios leather and wood shoes, POA

Louis Vuitton silk-mix jacquard and rhinestone-trim embroidered jacket, £8,500, and cotton Bermuda short trousers, £1,310. Supriya Lele cotton twisted tank top (worn under). CDLM silk/velvet deadstock-polycotton rose garland, £573. Acne Studios leather wood shoes, POA

Bottega Veneta shell embroidered dress, POA. Molly Goddard embroidered jean shorts, £420. Versace leather platform sneakers, £850. Santangelo silver Simone waist chain, £338, silver The Wedge waist chain, £338, and silver keychain, £111

CDLM yarn crochet bra, £512. Re/Done x Hanes cotton ribbed tank, £‌100. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello denim trousers, £660. Acne Studios leather and wood shoes, POA. Khiry tiger-eye Khartoum ll ring, £872. Acne Studios antique silver ring, £‌140

Missoni viscose/cupro/cotton lamé zig-zag oversize sweater, £1,290. Gabriela Hearst merino-wool Cosimo pants, £3,680. New Balance 574v2 sneakers, £52.50. Santangelo silver Simone waist chain, £338, silver The Wedge waist chain, £338, silver keychain, £111

Dolce & Gabbana sequin-embellished mini tubino dress £1,660

Throughout: Khiry sterling-silver Khartoum ring and stacking ring, both £186, sterling-silver Khartoum l ring, £367, and tiger-eye Khartoum ll ring, £872. Dior transparent-resin Sorbet ring, POA. Gennaro Pepe Ciller glass ring and shell ring, both £140

Model, Lily Stewart at DNA. Casting, Ben Grimes. Hair and make-up, Homa Safar at Tann. Photographer’s assistant, Christian Koepenick. Stylist’s assistant, Paget Millard. Hair and make-up assistant, Anna Kato. Production, Rhianna Rule. Special thanks to Lotusland garden, a centre for horticulture conservation in Santa Barbara, California