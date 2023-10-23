Business class video: Inside F1 Academy
Specification:
Case study: F1 academy
Click to watch the video below and then answer the questions:
Inside F1 Academy, the new all-women drivers’ championship
What is the purpose of F1 academy?
Explain the likely challenges which exist for a driver seeking to enter motorsports
Explain the importance of team working in a sport such as F1
Assess the importance of social media in the promotion of F1 academy
Assess the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats to F1 academy
Peter McGinn, Harton Academy
