Specification:

Case study: F1 academy

Click to watch the video below and then answer the questions:

Inside F1 Academy, the new all-women drivers’ championship

What is the purpose of F1 academy?

Explain the likely challenges which exist for a driver seeking to enter motorsports

Explain the importance of team working in a sport such as F1

Assess the importance of social media in the promotion of F1 academy

Assess the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats to F1 academy

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy