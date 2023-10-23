Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read our full range of business picks here.

Specification:

  • Case study: F1 academy

Click to watch the video below and then answer the questions:

Inside F1 Academy, the new all-women drivers’ championship

  • What is the purpose of F1 academy?

  • Explain the likely challenges which exist for a driver seeking to enter motorsports

  • Explain the importance of team working in a sport such as F1 

  • Assess the importance of social media in the promotion of F1 academy  

  • Assess the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats to F1 academy 

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments

Comments have not been enabled for this article.