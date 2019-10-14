Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The workplace philosophy of WeWork founder Adam Neumann was at the heart of his global real estate company. But WeWork is imploding after a recent IPO was shelved and Mr Neumann has been removed as CEO. Pilita Clark discusses how the company got into such difficulties and what this signifies for the property markets with Andrew Edgecliffe Johnson and Judith Evans.

Contrbutors: Pilita Clark, business columnist, Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson, US business editor, and Judith Evans, property correspondent. Producers: Persis Love and Fiona Symon

