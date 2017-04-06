Fed’s desire to shrink balance sheet leaves investors guessing

Most members of the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors expect the central bank to begin reducing the size of its balance sheet by the end of the year, according to minutes from their recent meeting, confirming investors’ views of the Fed’s thinking drawn from policymakers’ recent speeches.

Attention now turns to what that means for markets. Details on the plans are still sparse, with even the timing only expected to hold if the economy stays on its current path.

“I read it as still a big uncertainty as to what are they going to do, when are they going to do it and how fast are they going to do it,” says Greg Parsons, chief executive at Semper Capital Management.

How big is the Fed’s balance sheet?

The Fed’s balance sheet ballooned after the start of the financial crisis as it took drastic action to help prop up the US economy by buying assets and pushing interest rates lower.

The balance sheet has grown from about $750bn at the end of 2007 to $4.2tn at the end of March 2017. Most of that is concentrated in Treasuries and bonds backed by mortgages, called mortgage-backed securities.

What is it proposing to do?

The Fed reinvests the principle from bonds that mature back into the market. The consensus seems to be that it will stop this reinvestment, thereby slowly shrinking the balance sheet, rather than selling assets. Only one participant, according to the minutes, “preferred to set a minimum pace for reductions in MBS holdings and, if and when necessary, to sell MBS to maintain such a pace”.

Participants generally preferred any actions be taken for both MBS and Treasuries but uncertainty remains about whether or not to cease reinvestment entirely or to slowly cut reinvestment over time. Ceasing reinvestment is seen as easier for the Fed to communicate while a gradual reduction in reinvestment is less likely to trigger volatility in the market.

How will this affect the market?

As the Fed stops reinvesting, the amount that it typically would have bought will need to be purchased by investors. That is likely to mean higher interest rates as the supply to the market increases, and may warrant the Fed pausing further increases to the target federal funds interest rate.

A large amount of Treasury debt matures over the next couple of years — $425bn in 2018 and $352bn in 2019. While there is much less by way of maturing MBS, the maturity of these bonds can reduce as borrowers choose to pay off their mortgages earlier.

Although most of the MBS in the Fed’s portfolio matures after 2040, Morgan Stanley analysts estimate most of it will have been prepaid in about a decade. In recent years Fed reinvestment of MBS has resulted in purchases of about $20bn to $30bn per month — a sizeable chunk of the market amounting to roughly 21 per cent of new issuance in March.

“They have been absorbing that volatility,” says Sam Dunlap, senior portfolio manager at Angel Oak Capital Advisors. “The introduction of interest rate volatility into the bond market as they reduce reinvestments will have an impact.”

For Treasuries, it will probably mean increases to how much debt the US government has to issue, as the Fed acquires its allocation outside the auctions where investors buy new securities. It is unclear whether that new supply will be spread out over Treasuries of different maturities or concentrated in certain securities, with the result affecting how short-dated interest rates react compared to longer-dated rates.

When will this happen?

Most participants expect it to begin later this year if the economy performs “as expected”. According to the recent minutes, several felt timing should be tied to a target range for the Fed funds rate — in other words, once the Fed has raised interest rates a specific number of times then it should begin to wind down the balance sheet. But others said timing should be more qualitative, based on economic and financial conditions.

Nearly all participants supported communicating details on the plans well in advance of implementing them and said changes should be “gradual and predictable”. But that does not leave much time if policy changes are expected by year-end. “I expect that by the June meeting we will have a detailed plan on how they are going to begin this process,” says Matt Hornbach, an analyst at Morgan Stanley.

What are the risks?

Investors warn that if the Fed reduces the balance sheet too quickly, it could jolt interest rates higher as the market struggles to digest the new supply of bonds.

The Fed’s discussion also comes as other global central banks are looking to rein in accommodative policies, such as the European Central Bank’s own asset purchase programme.

“Unlike the past couple of years this additional supply will come at a time when global term premiums are likely to rise with the ECB also tapering asset purchases, making it harder for the market to absorb the additional supply,” says Subadra Rajappa, head of US rates strategy at Société Générale.