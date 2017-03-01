Donald Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress has been relatively well received. Perhaps much of this reaction was powered by his delivery, which struck a much less strident tone than we are used to from Trump (Sam Leith has produced an analysis of the oratory itself). For those, like Free Lunch, who have only read the speech, the contrast is less apparent.

Trump’s trademark disregard for the truth remains intact. “In fact, our children will grow up in a nation of miracles” is too bald even to qualify as “truthful hyperbole”, the synonym for puffery coined by Trump’s ghostwriter for The Art of the Deal. The FT has produced a useful annotated version of the speech. But be warned: the annotations only put key phrases into their political context, they do not highlight or correct the many falsehoods the speech contains.

For example, Trump keeps propounding the misconception that other countries’ use of value added taxes discriminates against US exports. In the speech, he claimed that “when we ship products out of America, many other countries make us pay very high tariffs and taxes. But when foreign companies ship their products into America, we charge them nothing or almost nothing.” That is a false depiction of other countries’ value added tax — which is levied on imports from the US at exactly the same rate as similar goods produced there. Nor, at the US end, are other countries’ exports treated any more favourably than domestically sourced goods.

What are the important economic aspects of the speech? Let us focus on three.

First, its seeming non-importance for financial markets. There was little market reaction, partly because of the lack of new policy detail, and partly because decisions by the Federal Reserve are for now seen as mattering more than those taken in the White House. Recent pronouncements by interest rate-setters have boosted expectations of a rise in March.

Second, the fact that despite the calls for unity and the optimistic can-do sentiment that Trump tried to encourage, the policy priorities he set out run squarely into conflicts within the Republican party, let alone nationally. As the FT editorial on the speech puts it, Trump’s spending plan “tests the soul of his party”. Besides, getting from grand statements to concrete legislation takes hard technical work. Neil Irwin highlights the GOP’s “wonk gap” — the sparseness of “the wonkish, compromise-oriented technocrats who move bills” to warn about the risk that many of Trump’s priorities face a destiny in the long grass. How to resolve, for example, the contradiction between an expansion of infrastructure and a crackdown on immigration — where, as Conor Sen asks, are all the construction workers going to come from?

And finally, can the president fund the spending priorities that are indeed realised? On this, some of the criticism may be overdone. Much has been made of the plan to request a $54bn increase in military spending from Congress — but two-thirds of that was already pencilled in by the Obama administration. That does not make it a good policy. But on the broader issue of how to pay for it, Trump is not entirely unjustified in claiming that a “revved up economy” can pay for that and more. As we have pointed out here before, lacklustre productivity growth and serious underemployment leave a lot of potential for a substantially higher US growth rate — which would take care of a lot of budgetary challenges.

It does not currently look likely that Trump will achieve this. But it remains true that he could — with better policies than those he put on display in Tuesday’s speech.

Other readables

If you want to understand GDP-linked bonds, here’s a primer.

Marcel Fratzscher explains how a debate on whether the German economic model is all that it’s cracked up to be has been jump-started by Martin Schulz’s arrival as the head of the opposition.

Numbers news

The UK manufacturing sector continued to expand at a solid pace in February. So did manufacturing in much of the eurozone.



