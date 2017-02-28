Royal Ballet performs in Hull after 30-year absence

The Royal Ballet will make its first appearance on stage in the northern British city of Hull for 30 years after a £16m revamp of Hull New Theatre.

Kevin O’Hare, director of the Royal Ballet, said the company will perform in a September gala celebrating Hull’s role as this year’s UK City of Culture.

Mr O’Hare, speaking alongside the festival organisers, said Hull had punched well above its weight for years as a cradle of young talent, producing a stream of world-class ballet and dance stars.

These include Xander Parish, the first Briton to dance with the Mariinsky Ballet; his sister Demelza at the Royal Ballet; Joseph Caley, principal at the Birmingham Royal Ballet; and Mr O’Hare himself, a Hull native and former principal at the Birmingham Royal Ballet.

Kevin O’Hare said Hull had produced a wealth of dancing talent for years © Joe Plimmer

The local Skelton Hooper School of Dance, where Mr O’Hare studied, has taught 24 pupils who later won places at the Royal Ballet School. Another local was Liam Mower, who played Billy Elliot in the first stage production before going on to dance in Swan Lake in Matthew Bourne’s company.

“For some reason Hull has more than its fair share of great ballet dancers, particularly male dancers. They’re fantastic role models and it’s a great message to take into schools,” said Martin Green, chief executive of Hull UK City of Culture 2017.

Hull New Theatre © Hull City Council/Esteem Consortium

The reopening of the theatre, a former meeting and reading room, was delayed from April to September — midway through the festival — after costs climbed following expanded plans for the refurbishment. George Osborne, former chancellor, stepped in last year to increase Treasury funding of the scheme to £13m.

Mr Green insisted he was “completely comfortable” with the delay, partly because it gave the festival a chance to make a bigger splash in the later phases of the programme. “You have to keep the story going all year. I don’t want everything ready on the 1st of January.”

He also unveiled new details about hundreds of events taking place in the second and third seasons of the festival. The April to September phase includes 42 new commissions and world premieres, such as “One Day, Maybe” from performance and technology group dreamthinkspeak, which will see it turn an office block into a mythical South Korean tech company. Other artists’ works will crop up in the city’s public spaces, car parks and shopping centres.

Spencer Tunick's 'Sea of Hull' installation in Hull last summer © AFP

The Ferens Art Gallery will host the Turner Prize, as well as the first exhibition of Spencer Tunick’s “Sea of Hull”, involving 3,200 residents who stripped naked and painted themselves blue for the photographer.

The local populace is unlikely to remain ignorant of ballet’s role in Hull: one event will see 100 professional and local dancers on the city’s streets, performing an outdoor version of the Cygnets’ dance from Swan Lake.

The Royal Ballet’s gala performance will take place at Hull New Theatre on September 16.