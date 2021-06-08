Holy smoke: how cannabis is wooing the wellness industry From the wellness industry to the stock market, the herb is hitting an all-time high © Pol Anglada Top of the pot: the cannabis growers cornering the luxury marketCraft farming, terroir, tasting notes and appellations is the new language of getting high On a high: the rise of cannabis skincareMarijuana moisturiser, sativa serum, pot perfume — the beauty industry has found its next hit Investing in cannabis — just a pipe dream?‘Pot stocks’ prices have rocketed — but some predict it could all yet go up in smoke Pot of gold: could you be a cannabis farmer?UK smallholders hope to cash in on the CBD oil craze, as regulations relax worldwide On Colorado’s cannabis trailLuxury weekend breaks let novices experiment in a safe — and legal — environment What the Dutch can teach the world about cannabisAs legalisation gathers pace, Simon Kuper heads to Amsterdam in search of answers