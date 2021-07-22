How will Joe Biden’s administration react to ongoing tensions in the region?
The foreign ministers of India and China have held talks amid an enduring standoff that has opened up new fault lines over Asia’s future. Meanwhile, the US has shown a growing interest in its alliance with India, despite concerns about the Modi government's domestic policies. Gideon Rachman talks to Tanvi Madan, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, about the triangular relationship between India, China and the US.
Review clips: India Today
