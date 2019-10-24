Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10454990bh) Luis Alfonso de Borbon (4-R), great-grandson of late dictator Francisco Franco, and grandsons Jose Cristobal (3-L), Francis Franco (3-R) carry the coffin of Franco after his exhumation at Valle de los Caidos memorial in San Lorenzo del Escorial in Madrid, Spain, 24 October 2019, where Franco's remains will be exhumed to be transfered to Mingorrubio Cemetery. A year after the Government started the administrative procedures to remove Franco's remains from the memorial, late dictator Francisco Franco will be exhumed 24 October 2019 to be taken to Mingorrubio cemetery following Supreme Court orders. According to the court's ruling, Franco is to be buried in Mingorrubio cemetery in El Pardo, Madrid, against his family's will that had the intention of burying him in the Spanish capital's city center. El Valle de los Caidos is a controversial memorial complex that Franco decided to build back in 1940 to bury soldiers of the Nationalist faction fallen during the Civil War. It was years later, before its opening, when it was decided that soldiers from both sides should be buried at the memorial that was finally finished in 1959. Franco has been buried at the memorial since his death in 1975. Franco's remains to be removed from memorial, El Escorial, Spain - 24 Oct 2019
Franco’s grandsons and other family members carry the coffin of the former Spanish dictator after his exhumation at the Valley of the Fallen basilica near Madrid on Thursday © EPA/Shutterstock

Daniel Dombey in Madrid

Print this page

Spain has exhumed the remains of Francisco Franco, the leader who overshadowed much of the country’s 20th-century history, capping years of political debate and a months-long legal battle.

The coffin — the same in which Franco was buried in 1975 — was flown to Madrid by helicopter, as Spanish television covered the events live, interspersed with footage from half a century ago.

The government on Thursday hailed the transfer of the former dictator’s body from the state-owned monumental site just north of Madrid to a much lower profile cemetery as a “victory for democracy.” But shouts of “Long live Franco” could be heard as family members bore the body out of the basilica.

Franco, who governed Spain for 36 years until his death, ordered the construction of the huge Valley of the Fallen basilica soon after prevailing in the bloody 1936-1939 civil war, which began after his nationalist forces launched a coup against the country’s second republic.

The monument — dug into the mountain and marked by an 150-metre-tall stone cross — was largely built by Republican prisoners and is the burial place for more than 33,000 war dead from both sides, many of whom are unidentified.

Spain’s caretaker Socialist government has long argued that, more than 40 years since the end of the dictatorship, it was wrong to keep the remains of an enemy of democracy in such surroundings. But its opponents on the right have accused it of seeking to stir up old tensions to win votes.

Belen Perez holds a Republican flag near the Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen), the state mausoleum where late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco is buried, in Peguerinos, near Madrid, Spain, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman holds the flag of Spain's second republic above the Valley of the Fallen to mark the exhumation of Franco's body © Reuters

“The basic objective of taking the dictator away from where his victims were buried was very important and today we are accomplishing it,” said Carmen Calvo, deputy prime minister in Spain’s caretaker Socialist government.

The removal of Franco’s body — in the presence of his grandchildren, Spain’s justice minister and hundreds of journalists — is a fillip for prime minister Pedro Sánchez, who faces new elections on November 10 and has been contending with a slowing economy and the fallout of large-scale separatist protests in Catalonia.

Despite focusing on Franco’s exhumation as a priority soon after taking office last year and winning the overwhelming backing of parliament in September 2018, Mr Sánchez had to wait until a Supreme Court ruling last month dismissed Franco’s grandchildren’s objections to the transfer of the body.

Weekly podcast

Listen to the new weekly podcast from Gideon Rachman, the FT’s chief foreign affairs columnist, and listen in on his conversations with the decision makers and thinkers from all over the globe who are shaping world affairs

The dictator’s remains were later due to be buried next to his wife in a private crypt in a cemetery on the outskirts of Madrid.

Pablo Casado, leader of the centre-right People’s party, which abstained in last year’s vote on moving the body, suggested that the government had timed the exhumation to distract attention from lacklustre unemployment figures released on Thursday, which showed the smallest fall in the number of jobless in seven years.

“On November 10, we will not vote on what is past — thankfully past,” Mr Casado added. “We will vote on the future.”

Javier Cercas, author of Soldiers of Salamis, a novel addressing the legacy of the civil war, said he disagreed with rightwing claims that Franco’s exhumation would reignite old divisions. “Something has been done that should have been done long ago,” he said.

Get alerts on Spain when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)
Information about Topic Tracker

Follow the topics in this article