Human rights lawyer Cori Crider co-founded Foxglove, a group that fights on behalf of those harmed by the misuse of technology. She talks to the FT’s Madhumita Murgia about why social media companies need to bear more of the cost for the poisonous content they host on their platforms.

Clip: C-SPAN

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design by Breen Turner

