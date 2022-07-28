How social media platforms put profits before people
Human rights lawyer Cori Crider co-founded Foxglove, a group that fights on behalf of those harmed by the misuse of technology. She talks to the FT’s Madhumita Murgia about why social media companies need to bear more of the cost for the poisonous content they host on their platforms.
Clip: C-SPAN
