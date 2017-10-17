Britain urged to raise tax on self-employed and cut pension benefits

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

The UK should tax the self-employed more and cut pensioner benefits to address weak productivity growth, says the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

In its biennial survey of the UK economy on Tuesday, the organisation highlights persistently poor productivity growth and calls on the government to do more to address low output per hour among workers outside London and the South East.

Raising productivity is viewed as the only way to ensure UK living standards improve in future. Output per hour has stagnated since 2010 in the UK but has grown in other industrialised economies. The most recent official data show productivity was 0.6 per cent lower in the second quarter of 2017 than in the final quarter of 2016.

The OECD’s intervention comes as Philip Hammond, the chancellor, prepares to present his second Budget on November 22. The Office for Budget Responsibility, the official economic forecaster, has signalled it will downgrade its estimates for growth and tax revenues, which will limit Mr Hammond’s scope for giveaways.

In its report the club of wealthy nations suggests the chancellor should raise national insurance contributions paid by the self-employed and abandon the so-called triple lock on state pensions in favour of earnings indexation.

The suggested reforms could be difficult for Mr Hammond, who had to abandon a planned increase in tax on the self-employed this year after a backbench revolt. In addition, the Conservative government has committed to maintaining the triple lock on pensions until the end of this parliament.

The triple lock means the pension rises each year in line with whichever is highest: consumer price inflation, average earnings growth and 2.5 per cent. Next year, the state pension will go up in line with CPI, which hit 3 per cent in September. The most recent figures show earnings growth was 2.1 per cent over the year to July.

The reports suggests a variety of other policies to help close the productivity gap between London and the South East and other regions. They include more investment in transport in and between cities outside London, greater devolution of control over locally levied property taxes to increase the responsiveness of housebuilding to local demand, and extra spending on research and development.

The report also highlights the importance of boosting the skills, concluding that the growth of self-employment, zero-hours contracts and other forms of non-standard employment has reduced on-the-job training. The OECD suggests the government tighten the criteria for engaging workers to help ensure more people develop their skills and improve the quality of jobs.

Less than a week after the fifth round of Brexit talks ended with minimal signs of progress, the OECD called on the UK to seek the “closest possible” economic relationship with the EU after Brexit. Uncertainty about the future relationship had already “dented” business investment, it said.

In 2015, the OECD urged the Bank of England to start raising interest rates and reducing its quantitative easing programme as inflation rose.

More recently, members of the BoE’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee have signalled they are minded to raise rates soon.

But Tuesday’s OECD report says monetary policy should “remain supportive amidst the ongoing slowdown in the economy as the negative effects of Brexit continue to materialise”.