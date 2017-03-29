So shoddy was the Trump administration and the House of Representatives leadership’s work on healthcare reform that they were not even defeated. The long-promised repeal and replacement of Obamacare was ignominiously withdrawn in the face of humiliation.

The question now turns to the next major legislative effort of Donald Trump’s agenda, which looks like it will be tax reform. Will it fare any better? There are good reasons to think not. Partly, of course, because the healthcare humiliation weakens Trump and House Republican leaders politically — and also eliminates some savings that could have been used to pay for tax cuts.

One way to see the loss in political capital is in real-time opinion polling. According to Gallup, economic confidence among the public is the lowest since the election in early November. Overall, only a small net balance of 5 per cent of respondents are saying the economy is doing well or is improving (the index averages the answers for current conditions and future outlook) over those who are saying it is doing badly or is worsening. That’s a drop from 11 last week and 16 three weeks ago. Interestingly, it is mostly Republican respondents that contribute to the overall drop; Democrats feel gloomier but not much more so than in previous weeks.

At the same time, Trump’s approval ratings also fell to their lowest levels. Now only 37 per cent of respondents say they approve of his job as president; 57 per cent disapprove. This double slide in a matter of days, in parallel with a negative turn in financial markets, contrasts with a monthly consumer sentiment index, which unexpectedly hit a 17-year record high for March. What that suggests is an abrupt change in sentiment towards the end of the month (too late to be picked up by the monthly measure), which is hard to attribute to anything other than the shambles along Pennsylvania Avenue.

One failure, then, directly makes another one more likely. But even without it, the tax agenda suffers from some of the same inherent challenges as healthcare.

As Catherine Rampell points out, Trump’s unsurpassed intellectual incoherence has real political effects. His promises, which he no doubt thinks of as “truthful hyperbole”, are mutually inconsistent. That is true of many politicians, of course, but with Trump the contradictions are bigger and his concern with it dimmer than with most. That is why it was impossible to craft a healthcare bill that would gather enough political support and the required votes to pass.

And Rampell is right to say that the same problem bedevils the tax reform agenda. Trump has promised huge tax cuts (the biggest since Ronald Reagan!) and that they will benefit the middle class. (His own plan is overwhelmingly skewed towards the richest.) He has at the same time promised to make the rich pay their fair share, in particular by doing away with a tax loophole that allows hedge fund managers to pay tax on their compensation at the lower tax rate on capital income. (But he proposes to replace the eliminated loophole with a tax rate that is even more generous.) Parts of the Republican party is considering recasting the corporate tax system altogether to penalise imports and subsidise exports. That would be a political Everest to climb even without any other elements of reform, given how many losers it will create (and it may even harm exporting jobs). And all of these different ambitions have to contend with the faction of true-believer deficit hawks among congressional Republicans who will insist on a revenue neutral reform.

This incoherence will make the substantive, technical lawmaking a nightmare to match that of healthcare reform. Andrew Ross Sorkin takes a forensic look at the corporate tax rate, which Trump had promised to reduce to 15 per cent in some cases. (It now tops out at 35 per cent, but thanks to deductions and loopholes, few companies actually pay that rate on their profits.) If this is not to add huge costs to the budget, this now looks more likely to end up at 28 per cent — the rate repeatedly proposed by Barack Obama and rejected by congressional Republicans.

Then there is the rate on business income from so-called “pass-through” entities — (roughly) non-incorporated business activity — which congressional Republicans and Trump want to fall in line with the rate on corporate profits. But such a reduction would make it so much lower than the personal income tax rates as to create incentives to reclassify income.

In sum: expect a second ugly legislative brawl, with no better prospect of success. My bets would be on the White House leaving border tax adjustment by the wayside, and trying to push through a simple across-the-board reduction in corporate and personal income tax rates while letting the deficit rise (and taking a page from Reagan, insisting that faster growth will pay for the tax cuts). Then Trump would force tax purists in Congress to choose between their aversion to deficits and their desire for a smaller government. Enough of them may just come on board. But even that strategy is as likely as not to fail.

That other union

I recently wrote that if Scots determine they want independence from the UK, there is a strong argument for doing so before the UK formally leaves the EU. The Scottish parliament has now voted for a new independence referendum, which makes the question of timing urgent. To repeat, there is a big difference between separating from the rest of the UK before and after Brexit, because doing so before allows Scotland to push for the EU to recognise the split as one between equals — giving it the opportunity to inherit (a suitably modified version of) the UK’s EU membership.

Paradoxically, one element of the UK government’s Brexit negotiation strategy plays into the Scottish government’s hands. Britain will insist, with EU law on its side, that Article 50 of the EU Treaty requires an early agreement on the “framework” for the future UK-EU relationship. But specifying that framework will nullify the claim advanced against a swift Scottish independence referendum: that the Scots must wait to see what Brexit looks like to make an informed choice.

Numbers news

Consumer borrowing continues to fuel the UK economy, with credit card debt growing at an annualised rate of 10.5 per cent.

