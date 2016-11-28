Thousands flee besieged Aleppo as Assad forces advance

Tens of thousands of civilians are fleeing intense fighting in the embattled rebel-held districts of Aleppo, as the forces of President Bashar al-Assad make advances into the Syrian opposition’s last major urban stronghold and look set to split the opposition areas in two.

On Monday the rebels appeared to have lost about a third of their territory in Aleppo city, according to estimates by the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Civilians fled several districts in the north-east as government forces advanced into some of the first areas to fall to rebel control in the summer of 2012.

The rebel-held eastern neighbourhoods of Aleppo, Syria’s second city, have been under a fierce two-week Russian-backed air campaign, with aircraft pounding the area night and day. About 250,000 people have been trapped with little food or medical supplies during the months-long siege. Many fled as the front lines opened escape routes.

Aleppo is divided between government forces in the west and rebels in the east who deny they have lost critical districts the regime claims to have captured. It is seen as the biggest prize in Syria’s five-year conflict, which began as an uprising against Mr Assad and devolved into a complex, multisided civil war.

Mr Assad hopes that if he can crush the opposition stronghold he will relegate the rebels to a rump insurgency in the countryside, and gain the upper hand in any future political settlement.

In the meantime, Aleppo is suffering through the worst bloodshed of the war.

“There is a state of panic across the besieged districts of Aleppo. All of eastern Aleppo has reached the peak of suffering — from the hunger, to the cold, to being cut off from the world,” said Mohammed Khandaqani, a medic inside the city, who described the situation as “the worst moment since the revolution began in Aleppo”.

Photographs sent by activists showed huge columns of smoke rising over buildings as fighting raged early on Monday.

Aleppo residents say about 30,000 people have fled neighbourhoods on the front line of fighting. Many have headed deeper into rebel territory, while at least 10,000 fled to government-controlled areas or to an enclave in the city held by Kurdish militants, who say they have maintained neutrality between rebel and Assad forces but whom the opposition accuses of colluding with the regime.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said about 6,000 people have poured into the Kurdish-controlled Sheikh Maqsoud district, which has been spared much of the ferocious bombing. It also said Kurdish forces have seized at least two rebel districts for themselves amid the regime advances.

Video uploaded by the Kurdish forces showed crowds of people carrying rucksacks and garbage bags filled with blankets and clothes streaming toward the Kurdish area. “You’re safe now. don’t be afraid,” some of the Kurdish fighters in the video say as they help families carrying crying children. One woman got down on the ground and prayed with her children as soon as she reached safety.

Syria’s civil war began as peaceful protests in 2011 but quickly degenerated into a struggle of warring factions that have fragmented the country. Rebels hold patches of territory, mostly in the north-west, as do Kurdish forces, predominantly in the north-east, who say they are pushing for a decentralised federal system.

Mr Assad’s forces hold the coast and most of central Syria, including the capital, Damascus. Meanwhile jihadi forces such as Isis have exploited the chaos to seize swaths of territory across the country.

Mr Assad, backed by Iran and Russia and a large force of Shia foreign fighters, now has the upper hand at a time that rebel backers appear to be losing interest. Turkey is now more focused on stymying Syrian Kurdish forces whose rise has emboldened Kurdish populations in Turkey’s south-east.

Opposition figures say Washington — always a reluctant rebel backer — has been virtually absent in recent attempts to negotiate an Aleppo truce, which they believe is because the US is unsure what role to play now that Donald Trump has been elected president. Mr Trump has often said he may cut support to Syrian rebels.

In eastern Aleppo, medics say many of the elderly, sick and wounded are stuck inside their homes, unable to move. They said they also had to move patients from several of the area’s few remaining medical centres because of the fighting, sending them to a medical facility further away from the street battles.

Many in eastern Aleppo say they cannot flee to safer areas held by the regime or Kurds because they have ties to the rebels and fear for their safety. Others say civilians have also been driven back by the rebels. Opposition activists deny this, but one former Aleppo resident in Turkey whose relatives are inside the city, said rebels had forced civilians to stay to keep up fighters’ morale.

“As shelling intensified a lot of people wanted to leave for the sake of saving their children’s lives. That really worried the rebel commanders because most of these people have connections with the rebels on the ground,” he said. “If the people fled, there would be nothing to tie their fighters to the place … But it’s no use now — it is a matter of time before Aleppo falls.”