To understand the economic and cultural forces that power the populist insurgency across the west, we need to explain one big phenomenon: economic change has led to strikingly similar groups, in one country after another, consciously identifying themselves in angry opposition to traditional parties and in search of political leaders (who have unfortunately made themselves readily available) to channel their frustrations. Those frustrations, in turn, are both economic and cultural.

As a preliminary matter, we should note that a rise in inequality and then a stagnation following the global financial crisis made conditions ripe for antagonism between groups however defined, as a scramble for scarce resources intensified.

But beyond this, there are a number of changes in the economy that have aligned to affect a particular group negatively. This group has not been singled out by anyone’s design, but it is understandable that it may perceive it to be so.

First is what economists call skill-biased technical change. This is technological progress in production techniques, with the particular feature that as this increases how much can be produced with a given amount of labour, it does so in ways that intensifies the use of skilled labour while making do with less unskilled labour. New machinery, robotisation, computer-assisted production of not just goods but services (think logistics and analytical work) make use of less labour overall, but require the labour that is needed to be skilled enough to manage the increasingly complex technologies.

A bias in favour of skill is of course also a bias against the unskilled. When the rewards for knowledge or skill grow, those with little education are left behind.

Second, the source of inequality is to some extent an effect of barriers to competition. Economic structures that create such barriers concentrate market rewards among those who can defend their own place inside the barriers and exclude challengers and newcomers. In the US, this seems to be an effect of growing market power of powerful companies and politically created protections of vested interest.

In several European countries, the barriers are between insiders and outsiders in the labour markets. Some workers enjoy strong protections and a good share of economic output, whereas outsiders who have to get by on unprotected short-term contracts — since the protected kind has become unprofitable for companies to offer — are left with little bargaining power and therefore precarious, poorly paid work. (This is the problem Emmanuel Macron vows to solve in France.)

But whatever the source of barriers to competition, the effect is always the same. When economic rewards are tied to positions that are artificially restricted, everyone depends on the gatekeepers that determine access. The more barriers, the more connections and credentials (broadly understood) matter. So as many western economies have become less competitive, the unconnected and the uncredentialed have naturally been pushed aside. Those who feel like forgotten men and women are not unjustified in doing so.

Third, deindustrialisation has had a particular effect onthe economics of place. The era of industrial mass employment had a certain geographical structure, and its demise has had geographically distributive consequences. This is most visible in the new evidence on the “China shock” in the US. This has revealed that areas particularly exposed to competition from Chinese import penetration, after China joined the world trading system, suffered much more concentrated and long-lasting harm than economists had predicted. It turned out that different communities were less economically connected, and the people in them less able to chase jobs elsewhere, than previously thought. The result was that the burden of deindustrialisation was not spread across bigger regions or the country as a whole.

Automation or labour-saving technology has been a greater force for deindustrialisation than trade, but both can harm industrial communities. And the harm has been devastating in some cases. It seems clear that the opioid epidemic, with its “deaths of despair”, is a particularly shocking signal of social dysfunction following local economic collapse. While this is most egregious in the US, it is clear that economic change has broken local communities in many places in Europe too.

This in itself is a bias in favour of certain types of places (metropolitan cities and university towns that are suited for a more knowledge-intensive economy) and against others (smaller former industrial cities and their hinterlands). But it is also a bias against certain individuals. The changing economics of place favour those who are not just able to move away because of their skills, but willing to do so because of their psychological attitudes. This is due to a greater openness to change, perhaps, or tolerance for the differences the biggest cities contain, or a weaker sense of being tied to community and family.

And finally our economies are changing in a way particularly relevant to men: with industry needing less labour and ageing populations more in need of care, much job growth will come in jobs traditionally seen as women’s work. Countries and individuals more comfortable with male carers will be able to navigate it; those who resist, won’t.

To sum up: the big economic changes transforming western societies during the past three to four decades have worked against the low-skilled, against the uncredentialed and those lacking social connections to economic gatekeepers (ie “the elite”), against those loyal or tied to places in decline, against those less comfortable with changing themselves or the change in the world around them, and finally against men with traditional conceptions of men’s and women’s work.

Put all those characteristics together and you see that they delineate particular communities: people who benefited most from the heyday of labour-intensive industry and postwar social democracy — lower-skilled native men — and who have lost the most from the big economic changes since then — the uncredentialed and those (in particular men) most set in old ways and places. This group has always also been culturally delineated — call it the culture of the white working class and those who affiliate themselves with it. That includes those who hail from it but have escaped its economic fate, such as the small business owners and tradespeople among whom populist support is strong.

What is crucial to note is that it is those culturally least disposed to the social changes the west has undergone in the past half century who have also been least able to cope with the economic transformations taking place in the same period — in part because those very cultural dispositions.

That any group identification becomes stronger and more antagonistic under economic stress is not surprising. That a group which finds itself at the sharp end of a series of economic changes arrives at a political self-identification that is particularly strong and antagonistic, and couched in cultural reaction, should not come as a shock either.

