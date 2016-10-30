Carney ready to stay, FBI upends US election and Credit Suisse’s eastern promises

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Ardent supporters of Britain’s vote to leave the EU may believe they are on the verge of another victory by forcing the governor of the Bank of England to resign before the end of his term in 2018. But Mr Carney has told friends that he is likely to make a statement this week that he stands ready to serve a full eight-year term as he seeks to tamp down damaging speculation.

Mr Carney is said to be leaning strongly towards staying in his post. He would like to help steer the UK economy through treacherous waters once the government triggers Article 50 in March 2017, starting a two-year clock on divorce negotiations with Brussels.

Friends say that Mr Carney is determined to defend the Bank of England’s independence in the face of a sustained attack by Brexiters, who claim the bank produced doom-laden forecasts for the UK economy to boost the Remain campaign. (FT)

In the news

FBI director accused of ‘partisan’ act over email probe Hillary Clinton’s campaign questioned FBI director James Comey’s unprecedented decision to step into the middle of the presidential race with a new probe of Mrs Clinton’s emails just days before the election and a senator accused him of concealing “explosive information” about Donald Trump’s ties to the Russian government as polls showed the race tightening.

South Korean protesters demand resignation of president Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Seoul on Saturday, demanding the ouster of Park Geun-hye amid an escalating corruption and influence-peddling scandal. Many South Koreans are angry after it emerged this week that a long-time friend to the country’s leader had been given access to confidential government documents, including first drafts of policy speeches, and allegedly used her links to the presidency for financial gain. (FT)

Russia prepares for deep budget cuts Moscow is preparing to slash government spending across the board over the next three years as it struggles to bring down a budget deficit swollen by lower oil prices and recession. Deep cuts are looming for health, education and even defence — which is slated for a 27 per cent reduction in expenditure next year, according to a draft budget the government submitted to parliament late on Friday. (FT)

GMO crops may not be all they’re cracked up to be Opposition to genetically modified crops has long focused on unsubstantiated fears that they are unsafe to eat. But an examination of data from GMO-rejecting Europe and GMO-embracing North America reveals a more fundamental problem: GM crops have neither boosted crop yields nor led to an overall reduction in the use of chemicals and pesticides. (NYT)

Taiwan may pass first Asian same-sex marriage law President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday voiced support for same-sex marriage, significantly boosting the chances of the island becoming the first in Asia to champion marriage equality. (NAR)

A pirate’s life for Iceland The island nation’s prime minister resigned on Sunday after the anti-establishment Pirate party rode a wave of anger over corruption to win the second-most seats in the country’s general election. (NYT, FT)

It’s a big day for

Ukip Nominations for the party’s second leadership election in three months close on Monday for the role Nigel Farage vacated after the EU referendum and his successor, MEP Diane James, left 18 days later. The three frontrunners — Paul Nuttall, Raheem Kassam and Suzanne Evans — have all said they will seek to secure Mr Farage a seat in the House of Lords if they win. (Telegraph)

Food for thought

Credit Suisse’s eastern promises The bank’s chief, Tidjane Thiam, hopes to manage more Asian fortunes — but is he too optimistic? (FT)

That time Donald Trump crashed an Aids charity event In 1996, the Republican nominee showed up uninvited to the ribbon cutting of a New York nursery school serving children with Aids, took someone’s seat on the dais and generally played the part of a major donor as organisers looked on helplessly. He hadn’t donated a cent — and left without writing a cheque. It was just one instance in a long career Mr Trump has spent touting himself as a major philanthropist while not actually donating much, or often any, of his own money. (WaPo)

Philly’s shame: city ignores thousands of poisoned kids In Philadelphia, thousands of children, year after year, are newly poisoned by lead at a far higher rate than those in Flint, Michigan. The main culprit for this quiet and chronic scourge is deteriorating lead paint in old homes — and the fix is elusive. (Philadelphia Inquirer)

Trolls for Trump Meet Mike Cernovich, the meme mastermind of the alt-right. (New Yorker)

Glued to the TV on election night 1960 Watching the returns come in during the ultra-tight race between John F Kennedy and Richard Nixon, where coverage revealed some of the growing pains of early TV news. (NYT)

Video of the day

A look at the week ahead The FT’s Daniel Garrahan highlights some of the big stories this week, including Mario Draghi’s five years as president of the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy meeting and third-quarter earnings at Shell and BP. (FT)