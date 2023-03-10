Aylin Bayhan

Paul & Joe tropical wool Reline shorts, €295

New Balance suede 2002R sneakers, £110

Globe-trotter micro case with leather corners, £995

Loro Piana cashmere and silk pillow, £1,355 

Albane Salmon ash and concrete Hoodoo side table, €2,750, galerie-philia.com

Evald Nielsen 1928 hammered-silver No 14 small fish knife, $192, 1stdibs.com

Corgi cotton ribbed socks, £20, mrporter.com

Utu Lamps metal, brass and marble Pyppe floor lamp, €921

Acne Studios wool scarf, £180, mrporter.com

Louis Vuitton silk Diamonds V tie, £170

Ralph Lauren Purple Label linen and silk shirt, £320

Smythson leather-bound Chelsea notebook, £95

Cartier rose-gold and leather Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch, £14,700

Paul Smith cotton shirt, £300

Charles Eames RAR Rope Edge Zenith rocker, $3,600, 1stdibs.com

Isabel Marant resin and brass striped cuff, £160, farfetch.com

Hendrick’s limited-edition Flora Adora gin, £30 for 750ml

Gucci fine wool twill Ha Ha Ha jacket, £2,550

Pottery & Poetry pasta bowls, £192 for set of four, abask.com

Cubitts cellulose acetate sunglasses, £150

Bottega Veneta leather medium Cabat bag, £6,350

Dior cotton canvas trousers, £1,350

John Lobb suede shoes, £1,235

