Asian Infrastructure & Trade

The region’s fast growth rates could falter without massive investment in infrastructure, while China — which looks set to benefit from the US withdrawal from the TPP trade pact — is readying more lending firepower

AIIB chief unveils aim to rival multilateral lenders

Jin Liqun says the institution can already lend up $250bn

Trump withdrawal from TPP creates high stakes turmoil

China can take advantage with the rival RCEP pact as US allies try to repair damage

Wilbur Ross demands results after ‘endless’ dialogue

US commerce chief says China has no interest in free trade, despite its fine words

US and China’s competing visions for global trade

Martin Wolf on Trump’s ‘astonishingly primitive idea’ vs Xi’s ambition

Finance will create new alliances across Asia

Benefits of rivalry include an increase in Japanese lending

China encircles the world with One Belt, One Road strategy

Beijing’s $900bn of planned investments include ports and railways across Asia

India looks for sound funding as it targets infrastructure

After exuberant spending led to losses, politicians agree a new approach is needed

Landmark plan using Japanese tech gets wary response

The planned rail link is a boost to Tokyo’s drive to pursue infrastructure projects in developing countries

China leads world on green bonds but the benefits are hazy

Beijing allows funds to be invested in ‘clean’ coal and other projects not seen as environmentally friendly in the west

Beihai embraces its new boom, forgetting its bust

The city has drawn heavily on state lending for roads and houses

Asia’s regional banks lend where their western rivals dare not

European and US institutions find it hard to compete for flood of new deals

Asean has invested ‘less than half’ of what it will need

The region must spend $2.1tn before 2030 to meet the demands of industry and the public