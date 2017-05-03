Asian Infrastructure & Trade
The region’s fast growth rates could falter without massive investment in infrastructure, while China — which looks set to benefit from the US withdrawal from the TPP trade pact — is readying more lending firepower
Asian Infrastructure & Trade
The region’s fast growth rates could falter without massive investment in infrastructure, while China — which looks set to benefit from the US withdrawal from the TPP trade pact — is readying more lending firepower
Jin Liqun says the institution can already lend up $250bn
China can take advantage with the rival RCEP pact as US allies try to repair damage
US commerce chief says China has no interest in free trade, despite its fine words
Martin Wolf on Trump’s ‘astonishingly primitive idea’ vs Xi’s ambition
Benefits of rivalry include an increase in Japanese lending
Beijing’s $900bn of planned investments include ports and railways across Asia
More from this Special Report
After exuberant spending led to losses, politicians agree a new approach is needed
The planned rail link is a boost to Tokyo’s drive to pursue infrastructure projects in developing countries
Beijing allows funds to be invested in ‘clean’ coal and other projects not seen as environmentally friendly in the west
The city has drawn heavily on state lending for roads and houses
European and US institutions find it hard to compete for flood of new deals
The region must spend $2.1tn before 2030 to meet the demands of industry and the public