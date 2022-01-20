A US Senate committee will begin debating a pair of bills designed to reshape technology regulation, and US banks are gearing up for interest rate rises planned by the Federal Reserve this year. Plus, the FT’s Moscow bureau chief, Max Seddon, explains how Russia has built up its economy to protect itself from sanctions.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Bank of America projects ‘robust’ interest income growth as loans rebound

Moscow’s sanction-proofing efforts weaken western threats

Hong Kong residents hire private jets to take their pets out of isolated city

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.