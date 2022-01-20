Moscow’s ‘Fortress Russia’ strategy
US banks are happy about higher interest rates but warned of more spending on pay and tech
A US Senate committee will begin debating a pair of bills designed to reshape technology regulation, and US banks are gearing up for interest rate rises planned by the Federal Reserve this year. Plus, the FT’s Moscow bureau chief, Max Seddon, explains how Russia has built up its economy to protect itself from sanctions.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Bank of America projects ‘robust’ interest income growth as loans rebound
Moscow’s sanction-proofing efforts weaken western threats
Hong Kong residents hire private jets to take their pets out of isolated city
