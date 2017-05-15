Reinventing Brazil

Brazil appears to be on the move again. After a rocky 2016, there are signs that the deep recession could be coming to an end. Despite protests, the government is trying to cut back on spending and introduce changes that will ensure a more sustainable future

Reforms end three years of turmoil and recession in Brazil

Capital markets are buoyant and the government is tackling some difficult problems

Brazil’s Meirelles reins in profligate spending

Finance minister says he is determined to make cuts, even if they are disliked

Dissatisfaction with politics drags on Brazil economy

Scandals have increased the chances that outsiders could win the 2018 elections

Views from the top on what Temer should do

Leading businesspeople joined an FT-led panel discussion and examined some of the challenges ahead for Brazil

Pensions at centre of Brazil’s reality check

Proposed changes to retirement and labour laws spark fierce protests

São Paulo’s talent for renewal is paying off

The megacity is home to big business, start-ups and a thriving arts scene

More from this Special Report

Brazil’s technology start-ups lure capital back after recession

Investors are focusing on fintech and are keen to back innovators

‘Car Wash’ launches revolution in transparency and compliance

As corruption probe widens, recruiting trained staff is a wise move

Agrosmart founder puts soil analysis on farm phones

Mariana Vasconcelos, chief executive, talks about how she capitalised on her roots

Goldfajn: stick to new policies and inflation will stay low

Brazil’s central bank president on how he expects the economy to recover this year

BNDES overhauls lending

The state-run development bank plans to raise interest rates in a move that could boost private sector investment