Reinventing Brazil
Brazil appears to be on the move again. After a rocky 2016, there are signs that the deep recession could be coming to an end. Despite protests, the government is trying to cut back on spending and introduce changes that will ensure a more sustainable future
Capital markets are buoyant and the government is tackling some difficult problems
Finance minister says he is determined to make cuts, even if they are disliked
Scandals have increased the chances that outsiders could win the 2018 elections
Leading businesspeople joined an FT-led panel discussion and examined some of the challenges ahead for Brazil
Proposed changes to retirement and labour laws spark fierce protests
The megacity is home to big business, start-ups and a thriving arts scene
Investors are focusing on fintech and are keen to back innovators
As corruption probe widens, recruiting trained staff is a wise move
Mariana Vasconcelos, chief executive, talks about how she capitalised on her roots
Brazil’s central bank president on how he expects the economy to recover this year
The state-run development bank plans to raise interest rates in a move that could boost private sector investment