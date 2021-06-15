Art for the soul: where culture, nature and wellbeing meet Great exhibitions in the great outdoors © Edmund de Waal. Image Courtesy New Art Centre, Wiltshire | Edmund de Waal’s stone benches at the New Art Centre in Wiltshire The world’s most awesome outdoor installationsArt shows that will hit you with a natural highnew Art for all: five of London’s most powerful — and playful — public piecesA mammoth dollop of whipped cream, a giant ship in a bottle, a towering 115-metre slide: the metropolis is dotted with stunning, often subversive public art — if you know where to look . . . The women redefining sculpture Yorkshire Sculpture Park shows how female sculptors from Barbara Hepworth to Phyllida Barlow have been breaking the mould A new sculpture park in Miami hopes to make wavesThe seven-mile project, due in December 2021, will be informed by researchers and marine biologists Festivals, gigs and revenue: the grassroots revival of Crystal Palace Park A citizens’ trust is taking the London landmark out of public hands — could it offer a new way to pay for our vital green spaces? Schlossgut Schwante Sculpture Park: ‘We have so much space — soul space’Loretta Würtenberger and her husband have created a new sculpture park in a grand estate near Berlin, and are opening to visitors next week despite Covid-19 Storm King: an escape from New York for art loversSimon Schama visits the upstate sculpture park and finds spectacular work that evokes the industrial and the natural A step into the light? Peace through artThere is no better way to lift the spirits, to soothe a troubled soul or a broken mind. But is that always true?