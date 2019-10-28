Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Alberto Fernández defeats Mauricio Macri to become the next president of Argentina, Lloyds Banking Group failed to pass on the wills of thousands of deceased customers to their families and President Donald Trump announces that Isis Leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed by US special forces. Plus, the FT’s San Francisco correspondent Patrick McGee explains how Uber is trying to become the west’s first super-app.

