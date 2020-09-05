Why the Tories are at war again over taxes, and the Foreign Office is expanding

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has warned both the public and Conservative MPs that difficult decisions must be taken on tax and spending. How dire is the UK economy and will taxes rise? We also discuss the closure of the Department for International Development, which has been rolled into the all-new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Will this strengthen the UK's foreign policy, and at what cost to aid projects?





Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Chris Giles, Robert Shrimsley and Bronwen Maddox, director of the Institute for Government think-tank. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer is Breen Turner and the editor Liam Nolan. Music by Metaphor Music.





Review clips: Parliament, ITV News, LabourList, BBC Radio 4

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.