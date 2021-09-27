Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning.

The various incarnations of James Bond are some of the most referenced and celebrated in men’s style – from Sean Connery’s classically British looks to Roger Moore’s 1970s Italian flair. As the long-awaited No Time to Die arrives on the big screen, we dissect the outfits and collaborations in Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007.

Massimo Alba

Craig, pictured with Léa Seydoux, wears a Massimo Alba suit and Brunello Cucinelli shirt

The Italian tailoring brand is behind Bond’s sand-coloured corduroy suit, which he wears with a blue Brunello Cucinelli button-down shirt. Craig himself is reportedly a customer of Massimo Alba, and a number of other pieces by the label appear in the film, including grey corduroy trousers and a needlecord duster.

Connolly

Connolly linen and cotton Giubbino jacket

Craig’s practical worker’s jacket – a short, lightweight “bomber” with pockets – comes courtesy of the heritage leather goods brand. He also wears an oatmeal Connolly shirt made in collaboration with Neapolitan maker Finamore, which the brand has worked with for more than 20 years.

N.Peal

Daniel Craig wears a navy N.Peal army sweater in No Time to Die

No Time to Die costume designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb worked with the British cashmere brand to create a navy army sweater for Daniel Craig’s character, which he wears with cargo trousers and combat boots in the film. The collaboration also includes a round-neck cashmere T-shirt, created for Léa Seydoux’s character Madeleine Swann.

Tom Ford

Craig wears a Tom Ford suit and Crockett & Jones derby shoes

While Sean Connery wore suits by British tailor Anthony Sinclair, Craig prefers the work of Tom Ford, which he has worn throughout his Bond films. In No Time to Die, he’s seen in a navy tuxedo with black shawl lapels, which he stores in a Bennett Winch suit carrier, as well as a grey Prince of Wales check two-piece.

Globe-Trotter

Globe-Trotter vulcanised-fibreboard Carry-On Case

The British luggage brand has a long association with the franchise – its hard cases appeared in both Spectre and Skyfall. This time around, Globe-Trotter has created two ocean-green vulcanised fibreboard cases that are based on one Bond uses in the film. Moneypenny, on the other hand – played by Naomie Harris – uses luggage by Michael Kors, including the leather Bancroft satchel.

Crockett & Jones

Craig wears a Massimo Alba needlecord duster and trousers with Crockett & Jones Molton chukka boots

The Northampton brand’s Highbury style was first worn by Craig in Skyfall; this time he wears the black derby shoe as part of his tuxedo look. Crockett & Jones’ Molton chukka boot is his footwear of choice for stomping around a forest in No Time to Die.