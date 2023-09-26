Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Since the start of the pandemic, tens of thousands of people in the UK have retrained as psychotherapists or counsellors. What is it about the field that has attracted so many, and what does this phenomenon tell us about work? Host Isabel Berwick speaks to the FT’s Bethan Staton, who wrote a brilliant piece on this topic, to find out more. Later, she speaks to Michael Skapinker, who worked as an FT reporter, senior editor and award-winning columnist before training as a counsellor. Michael tells us what his new line of work has taught him and why he wishes he’d thought about it sooner.

‘Profession of the century’: why so many people are retraining as therapists

Letter: Therapy is no cure for a society in crisis External Link

Therapy at work: banks and law firms among those offering counselling as staff perk

