Boris Johnson will hold a Saturday sitting in the House of Commons for the first time since 1982 on October 19, as MPs convene for what is likely to be a decisive moment in the Brexit saga.

Mr Johnson will dispatch Steve Barclay, Brexit secretary, to Brussels on Thursday as he tries to keep alive the prospect of a deal that would allow Britain to leave the EU on October 31.

The prime minister is hoping to secure a deal at a European Council meeting on October 17-18, although Leo Varadkar, Irish prime minister, has warned that such an agreement looks “very difficult”.

Whatever happens in Brussels next week, MPs will sit at Westminster on October 19 for the first Saturday sitting in the Commons since Argentina’s invasion of the Falklands in 1982.

Mr Johnson hopes to present to parliament a new Brexit treaty for a “meaningful vote” — Theresa May’s original deal was rejected in three previous votes — clearing the way for the country’s departure from the EU on Halloween as currently scheduled.

But if no deal is agreed by MPs by October 19, the so-called Benn Act would require Mr Johnson to write a letter to Brussels seeking an extension to the Article 50 Brexit process — something that the prime minister says he will not do.

MPs would then be confronted with what to do next. Much will depend on Mr Johnson’s next steps if, as is widely expected, he is unable to secure a Brexit breakthrough next week.

“It’s likely that parliament will be recalled on the Saturday in either scenario,” said one senior Conservative.

Mr Barclay’s meeting with Michel Barnier, EU chief Brexit negotiator, on Thursday is expected to give some indication of whether any deal is feasible. However Mr Johnson’s meeting with Mr Varadkar later this week is expected to be more crucial.

Downing Street is expecting the EU to make a counter-offer that would see a revival of its original “Northern Ireland-only backstop”, which would see the region stay in the EU customs union but with a time limit.

The Democratic Unionist party has already rejected such an idea, including one suggested proposal reported in The Times that would see both unionist and nationalist communities having to give their consent to exit the Northern Ireland-only backstop.

“The double majority arrangement is designed to ensure we can never get out of the customs union, given all the other parties are supportive of staying in the EU,” said Sammy Wilson, DUP Brexit spokesman.

British government officials have already rejected the idea of a time-limited Northern Ireland backstop, arguing that the whole UK must leave the EU customs union at the same time.