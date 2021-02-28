The beauty world is perfecting the art of packaging with covetable collaborations for even greater shelf appeal. French make-up, skincare and fragrance brand Chantecaille has partnered with découpage artist John Derian to create an exclusive rose motif based on a 19th-century botanical print. The flower has also been the inspiration for Diptyque’s peppery limited-edition rose scent that features the black-and-white rose painting created for the Louvre by French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel.

Chantecaille x John Derian Lip Chic in Rose de Mai, $55 Sisley Izia La Nuit, £194 for 100ml EDP. Bottle designed by sculptor Bronislaw Krzysztof

Sisley is also marrying art and fragrance; the glossy lacquered bottle of the new eau de parfum, Izia la Nuit, was designed by sculptor Bronislaw Krzysztof and comes in a box featuring surrealist collages from the illustrator Quentin Jones. Sisley’s celebration of artists continues with the Polish painter Elzbieta Radziwill, who has reimagined the brand’s Ecological Compound cream with gold and scarlet shrubs and leaves.

LO Studio Pathless Wood hand cream, £27. Label designed by Mark Lazenby Neighbourhood Botanicals body oil, £31. Label designed by Joe Prytherch

Others are working with artists on a more permanent basis. British label LO Studio teamed up with collagist Mark Lazenby from the outset to decorate its candles, creams and other natural offerings with dreamy designs. Similarly, Neighbourhood Botanicals has commissioned artists to create colourful and playful labels found across its entire skincare range.