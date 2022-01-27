This edition features these stories from ft.com

Fed’s Jay Powell refuses to rule out string of aggressive rate rises

ECB warns European lenders on Russia sanctions risk

Prince Andrew seeks trial by jury in US case over sexual abuse allegations

Rishi Sunak’s tax-raising Budget helped drive up inflation, say MPs

Boris Johnson vows he will not quit as he awaits ‘partygate’ report

We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.