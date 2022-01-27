Episode 83
Headlines include Federal Reserve, Ukraine conflict, Prince Andrew, UK inflation and Boris Johnson
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Fed’s Jay Powell refuses to rule out string of aggressive rate rises
ECB warns European lenders on Russia sanctions risk
Prince Andrew seeks trial by jury in US case over sexual abuse allegations
Rishi Sunak’s tax-raising Budget helped drive up inflation, say MPs
Boris Johnson vows he will not quit as he awaits ‘partygate’ report
