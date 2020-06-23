Magnus Carlsen’s online elite tour continues this week, when the world champion will be in action in the $150,000 Chessable Masters.

Games with grandmaster commsentaries by former US and Russian champions are free and live to watch daily on chess24.com, blending instruction and entertainment. Play starts at 3pm BST and continues till early evening every day this week and next apart from the rest day on Thursday June 24.

Carlsen has won three tournaments out of four since April, and has already qualified for the quarter-finals of the Chessable event. He is dominating the game in the way that Bobby Fischer and Garry Kasparov did in their pomp, and scored with an impressive attack against his old rival, the US champion Hikaru Nakamura.

However, a small cloud has emerged on Carlsen’s horizon. Russian chess organisers and fans dream of regaining the world championship, which the USSR and its successor virtually monopolised for nearly 60 years.

Two Russians have emerged as potential rivals to the Norwegian in the next few years. Daniil Dubov, 24, has beaten the champion three times in the current online series, while Vladislav Artemev, 22, shares the Chessable lead after drawing both games with Carlsen.

Puzzle 2373

Artur Yusupov v Kevin Spraggett, Quebec 1990. It was a world championship candidates match where Yusupov, then a top Soviet player, went 1 Rdd8? and missed his chance as White (to play). The winning move was only discovered by a computer years later. Can you find it?

