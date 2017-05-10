Adidas sells TaylorMade and other golf brands for $425m

Adidas has struck a deal worth $425m to sell its TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth golf brands to US private equity group KPS Capital Partners.

The world’s second largest sportswear group put the brands – which have struggled as golf declines in popularity – up for sale last year, and hired the boutique investment bank Guggenheim Partners to find a buyer.

Adidas said that around half the $425m would be paid in cash and the rest in a combination of secured note and contingent considerations. The German group will take a “high-double-digit to low-triple-digit million euro” charge on the sale.

However, it said that this would not change its forecast that it will make a net profit from continuing operations of between €1.2bn and €1.225bn this year.

Kasper Rorsted said that Adidas would now refocus on its core activties. “Within our long-term strategy ‘Creating the New’, our focus is clearly on our core competencies in footwear and apparel and on our two major brands adidas and Reebok,” he said.