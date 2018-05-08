Crime has declined sharply in Germany, according to official figures released on Tuesday, although officials acknowledge that people feel less safe.

Horst Seehofer, interior minister, said 5.76m crimes were registered in Germany last year, a 9.6 per cent decline on 2016 and the lowest total number since 1992.

When measured against its population, the crime rate in Germany is now at its lowest in 30 years, with fewer than 7,000 crimes committed per 100,000 inhabitants.

“Germany has become safer,” Mr Seehofer told reporters, while adding that there was “no reason to give the all-clear”. He also pointed to a recent poll by Forsa that said 44 per cent of people felt less safe in public spaces than a few years ago.

The coalition government made up of Angela Merkel’s CDU/CSU bloc and the left-of-centre Social Democrats has sought to address concerns about law and order with a barrage of new security measures, including plans to employ 15,000 more police officers.

But critics say the state must do far more, including speeding up the deportation of foreign criminals and those who have been denied asylum.

The debate about law and order has intensified since Germany let in more than a million refugees in 2015-16, with conservatives painting dystopian visions of German cities overwhelmed by foreigners.

Jens Spahn, the health minister, who is seen as possible successor to Ms Merkel, said in an interview last month that in working-class districts of Essen, Duisburg or Berlin “one has the impression that the state won’t or can’t enforce the law”.

Asked what he thought of the interview, Mr Seehofer, long one of the most outspoken critics of Ms Merkel’s open-door immigration policy, said he agreed with Mr Spahn. The interior minister also said he agreed with the statement that there were police “no-go areas” in Germany where a “legal vacuum” existed.

Yet the statistics show that Germany has not become less safe since the refugee influx. The proportion of non-German crime suspects fell year-on-year from 40.4 per cent to 34.8 per cent.

But there has been a big increase in religiously motivated crimes, such as belonging to a terrorist organisation. Last year there were 1,102 religiously motivated crimes, 53 per cent more than in 2016. Some 95 per cent of those involved in these crimes had an Islamist background.

The number of anti-Semitic incidents also rose by 2.5 per cent to 1,504, although Mr Seehofer said most such incidents were not reported to police.

The minister said there had been an increase in the number of “imported anti-Semitic crimes” — or attacks on Jews carried out by immigrants. But 95 per cent of all ant-Semitic incidents were still committed by rightwing extremists, rather than Muslim immigrants.

Mr Seehofer also emphasised the sharp decline in the number of crimes that affect people’s “subjective feeling of security” — such as home break-ins, thefts and violent crimes such as homicide and assault.

He noted, too, a decline in politically motivated crimes in 2017, after four straight years of increases. However, the total number of such offences still stood at 39,505 — the second-highest level since records began in 2001.

A large share of such crimes were committed during the G20 summit in Hamburg last summer, which was overshadowed by violent clashes between leftwing anti-globalisation protesters and police.