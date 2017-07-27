Daily briefing: Bezos v Gates, Facebook nears $500bn and cobalt

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Jeff Bezos briefly overtook Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to become the world’s richest man on Thursday and continues to vie for the title, as investors await the latest Amazon earnings results. The value of Mr Bezos’s stake in Amazon has risen above $85bn thanks to a 40 per cent rise in the share price this year which has pushed the company’s valuation to more than $500bn, making him the wealthiest man in the world according to lists compiled by Forbes and Bloomberg.

In the news

Dollar bounces back as Fed holds steady on rates

The dollar bounced off a 14-month low in European trading as investors refined their reactions to a dovish tone from the Federal Reserve, although the index tracking the world’s reserve currency remained weaker on the day. (FT)

AstraZeneca chief defiant

Pascal Soriot, chief executive of AstraZeneca, declared on Wednesday that he was no “quitter” after reports of an impending departure. But it was investors who instead took flight after the drugmaker suffered bitter disappointment over one of its most significant drug trials for many years. (FT)

Facebook market cap nears $500bn

The world’s largest social network reported results for the second quarter, beating expectations once again. The social media company’s sheer size and advertising muscle have helped it fend off competition from Snap, sending earnings and revenue soaring. (FT)

Don’t finish your drugs

Experts from bodies including Public Health England and the University of Oxford are now advising patients to continue taking medication only until they feel better. They fear current guidance to finish an entire course of antibiotics is driving antimicrobial resistance. (Telegraph)

Future of A380 superjumbo in doubt

The future of the A380, the world’s biggest passenger jet, is in doubt after Airbus slashed the rate of production of the superjumbo for the second time in a year and signalled it was not optimistic about winning new orders in the short term. (FT)

North Korea hackers find new target

North Korea’s cyber army has splintered into multiple groups and is unleashing orchestrated attacks increasingly focused on funnelling stolen funds to the secretive nation, according to a government-backed South Korean report released on Thursday. The emphasis on finances represents a significant shift from Pyongyang’s previous patterns of attack seeking to obtain military information, destabilise networks or intimidate. (WSJ)

Test your knowledge of this week’s news with the FirstFT quiz. Germany's foreign minister said it was no longer safe for German citizens to travel to which country?

The day ahead

US healthcare vote

The US Senate is expected to vote late Thursday or on Friday on the Republican plan to overhaul US healthcare. The GOP plan would result in millions of Americans losing health insurance, and it remains unclear whether it has the votes to pass. (CNN)

What we’re reading

Will whistleblowers pay the price of Barclays case?

Some fear the Staley episode Barclays case is already denting efforts to encourage more people to expose bad behaviour. (FT)

America and the Foxconn Dream

Tim Culban on how Foxconn’s announced $10bn investment in a US factory — which involves $3bn in tax and other incentives for the Taiwanese electronics supplier — isn’t all it’s cracked up to be: “Terry Gou didn't get where he is today by blithely spending money on huge factories. Instead, he's learned to entice leaders into thinking big, and then letting them pay.” (Bloomberg)

Tough times ahead for Hong Kong

Henny Sender on how the city’s failure to reinvent itself since 1997 leaves it vulnerable. (NAR)

Cobalt and Congo

Behind every clean electric car there is cobalt. And behind cobalt is the Democratic Republic of Congo. But the country’s cobalt bonanza looks set to benefit only elites and mining companies, says the FT’s David Pilling. Wittingly or unwittingly the big miners operating in Congo have helped fund institutionalised looting. “Behind their claims of corporate responsibility, world-class mines, verified supply chains and environmental care lies a different reality: poverty, violence and toxic pollution.” (FT)

But what about the railways?

Shashi Tharoor — author, member of Indian parliament and former UN diplomat — on the myth of Britain’s gifts to India: “Democracy, in other words, had to be prised from the reluctant grasp of the British by Indian nationalists. It is a bit rich to oppress, torture, imprison, enslave, deport and proscribe a people for 200 years, and then take credit for the fact that they are democratic at the end of it.” (Guardian)

California’s Big Sur isolated

After a series of biblically proportioned natural disasters — fires, floods and mudslides — a 35-mile stretch of California’s Highway One has been largely cut off since February, and is now accessible mainly by foot. It restores one of the attributes that once defined Big Sur — isolation. And many people like it that way. (FT)

Oil and the battle for Norway’s soul

For a country priding itself on climate action, $60bn worth of petroleum beneath the Lofoten archipelago poses an existential dilemma. It is nothing less than a battle for the soul of Norway and what kind of country it wants to be. (FT)

How do you make a movie out of something as dumb as Fruit Ninja?

The success of The Lego Movie has led Hollywood producers on a hunt for the next big blockbuster based on non-narrative, completely character-free material (see this summer’s The Emoji Movie) — but not all IP is created equally. (NYT)

Video of the day

Oil v fish

Richard Milne, Nordic and Baltic correspondent, visits the stunning Lofoten Islands in northern Norway and finds growing tension between fishermen and environmentalists, and supporters of moves to explore and drill for oil off the islands. (FT)