FT Series Letters from New York This summer in the city promises reopenings, rediscoveries — and a reckoning with history © Cole Barash Hot town: New Yorkers celebrate a special summer in the cityTravel restrictions are lifting but many are choosing to stay and rediscover the joys of urban living Simon Schama on America’s history wars, race and the flagThe battles over the country’s founding myths did not begin with ‘woke’ activists, but have been there from the start 60 years ago Jane Jacobs changed the way we see cities. She may do it againWhy the iconic urbanist’s arguments have renewed urgency in the post-pandemic metropolis Tina Barney on exceptional female photographersThe artist curates her highlights from ‘The New Woman Behind the Camera’ exhibition at The Metnew A love letter to New York CityAs the city reopens, we should remember what we love about the places we call home