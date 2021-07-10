FT Series

Letters from New York

This summer in the city promises reopenings, rediscoveries — and a reckoning with history
Hot town: New Yorkers celebrate a special summer in the city

Travel restrictions are lifting but many are choosing to stay and rediscover the joys of urban living

Simon Schama on America’s history wars, race and the flag

The battles over the country’s founding myths did not begin with ‘woke’ activists, but have been there from the start

60 years ago Jane Jacobs changed the way we see cities. She may do it again

Why the iconic urbanist’s arguments have renewed urgency in the post-pandemic metropolis

Tina Barney on exceptional female photographers

The artist curates her highlights from ‘The New Woman Behind the Camera’ exhibition at The Met

A love letter to New York City

As the city reopens, we should remember what we love about the places we call home