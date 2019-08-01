Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

As fears of a 'No Deal Brexit' rise, the pound and share prices of UK domestic stocks have tumbled. Some might see this as a buying opportunity - yet others fear there's further to fall. Termed 'The BoJo trade' by investment pundits, Claer Barrett, FT Money editor asks - which side of this trade are you on? Next up on the show - why are some investors moving into defensive stocks? And finally, we hear from our Rich People's columnist, James Max, about the cost of private medical insurance.

